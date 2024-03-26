Ronna McDaniel, NBC part ways after backlash over hiring

NBC and Ronna McDaniel have severed ties following unprecedented internal backlash over the network’s decision to hire her as a political analyst, including top NBC personalities denouncing the move on-air.

“After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor,” NBCUniversal News Group Chair Cesar Conde wrote in a message to employees.

NBC News announced on Friday that the network hired McDaniel, who stepped down as chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this month, as a political analyst. The hiring announcement was immediately met with internal backlash and played out on-air by several MSNBC hosts in the following days.