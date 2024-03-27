‘Ronna McDaniel Got Fired’: Trump Attacks Former RNC Chair After NBC Reverses Course

Former President Donald Trump attacked top NBC executives and mocked former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday after the news network reversed course and said she would no longer appear on-air as a paid contributor.

“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”

“It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be.”

NBC first announced last week the company had hired McDaniel to appear on its channels, saying it was “important to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team.” But the move blindsided the network’s stable of on-air stars and journalists, who were outraged after McDaniel used her position at the top of the RNC to spread Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election and express doubt about the legitimacy of the country’s democracy.

Many of those stars used their programs to voice their discontent in recent days, including Chuck Todd, Joe Scarborough and Rachel Maddow. The latter delivered a 29-minute rebuke of NBC executives on Monday, saying the hire was “inexplicable” and likening the decision to installing a “mobster to work at the DA’s office.”

NBC reversed course less than 24 hours later.

“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” Cesar Conde, the chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, wrote to staff in an email. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.”

Creative Arts Agency, which helped broker the deal with McDaniel, also said it would no longer work with her, Variety reported.

Trump went on to lambast NBC executives as “weak,” saying they cowed to “Radical Left Lunatics.”

“They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, ‘TALENT,’” the former president wrote. “BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!”

Related...