Ronda Rousey Faces One of Her Biggest Fears in 'Shark Week' Special

WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey may look fearless in the ring, but she's never faced a shark — until now.

The confrontation is part of the 30th anniversary of Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” which begins Sunday.

In her special, the former UFC champ feeds sharks with Australian adventurer Paul de Gelder, who has lost an arm and a leg to a shark.

He told Inside Edition that he had never seen "a big dangerous shark before" adding that "it was my worst nightmare." He said that he was swimming back to a boat when his arm was suddenly bitten off.

Her special, “Ronda Rousey Uncaged” airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Discovery.

Also taking the plunge with sharks is NBA icon Shaquille O’Neill for his special, “Shaq Does Shark Week” which airs Sunday at 9 p.m., just before Rousey’s episode.

Discovery’s launch of “Shark Week" couldn't be timelier. Earlier this week, two kids at a beach on New York’s Fire Island were bitten by sharks.

Also this week, a Rhode Island teen rescued a shark she saw struggling in the rocks in a video that has gone viral.

In the clip, she is seen grabbing the sea predator by the tail with her bare hands before hauling it to a more open area where it can swim away.

Meanwhile, Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero swam with intimidating-looking tiger sharks at the Long Island Aquarium.

The aquarium curator and co-founder, Joseph Yaiullo, says sharks have gotten a bad rap.

"Most shark attacks are really not the people being eaten," he said. "It is the shark coming up and thinking this is potentially food and they are going to mouth it to get that tactile information. Then, they are generally just going to swim off."



