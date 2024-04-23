Roncalli Pierside Auction turns 40 in 2024. It will be John Jagemann's last as emcee after 39 years.

No. 17 in the oral auction at the April 27 event is the 'Watt Brothers Signed Wisconsin Helmet.' This unique piece is signed by J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, who are all former Wisconsin Badgers football players. This piece is signed and authenticated by this terrific trio and includes a certificate of authenticity.

It’s almost time to pull up anchor as Roncalli Catholic Schools celebrates a major milestone for the Roncalli Pierside Auction — 40 years!

This event will begin with the opportunity to bid on items online starting at 3 p.m. April 25 at roncalliauction.givesmart.com. If you haven’t yet registered, you may do so now, along with previewing the items that will be available and not compete with those that will be exclusive to the in-person event. A limited number of sterling silver Roncalli Catholic Schools charms will be available for purchase through the online auction site, too. Bidding will remain open through 3 p.m. April 29.

Get ready, as the celebration continues at the in-person, adults-only (must be 21 or older to attend) event at 5:30 p.m. April 27 at Roncalli High School, 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. Admission is free and open to the public. The first 200 guests will receive a special cross that has been blessed by Fr. Dave Beaudry, director of mission and discipleship for Roncalli Catholic Schools, to mark the occasion. More surprises also are planned for this momentous occasion! Come early for Mass, which will begin at 4 p.m. in the Zimmer Auditorium.

Parking will be available in the high school’s Fine Arts Center lot with overflow parking in the Skana Aluminum Company lot. Shuttle service will be provided from the Skana lot courtesy of Brandt Buses, Inc. Attendees should enter through the Fine Arts Center. Food, desserts, water, soda, hard seltzer, beer, wine and the Sail Away with Me Sangria, a specialty drink, will be available for purchase in addition to the items up for bid in both the silent and oral auction areas. A coat check also will be available.

The oral auction portion of the evening will be hosted by Candice Giesen, director of advancement for Roncalli Catholic Schools, and John Jagemann, auction emcee. Jagemann will celebrate his own auction anniversary this year. He has participated in the event for the past 39 years and will retire after this year.

“Being a part of the auction is simply fun. It’s a great time to greet people I have not seen for a year. The staff and volunteers offer help throughout the night — it was just a fun event,” said Jagemann of his participation over the years.

“I am annually impressed with the power and willingness to help of the school parents," he added. "The auction is a very complex event, and it runs because of good volunteers and leaders. It’s an impressive example of what people can do when working together.”

John Jagemann will celebrate 39 years as the emcee of the Roncalli Pierside Auction. He will retire at the mic after this year’s event.

Jagemann said he didn’t know he would stay with the event this long when he started.

“It just became an automatic response to the last Saturday of April," he said. "Although I was a very shy kid, once I got hold of a microphone, I knew what I wanted to do. While I did not follow that career path, the Roncalli Auction, and a few other events I do, are the perfect excuse for me to buy a new mic or upgrade speakers and stay connected to the world of audio."

Two oil paintings by local artist Jason Prigge will be up for bid in the Fine Arts silent auction area at the April 27 Roncalli Pierside Auction. Look for No. 7068 'Field of Dream' and No. 7071 'Morning River.'

A variety of items will be available at the in-person event, including sports memorabilia, experiences, décor, items for your home, fashion finds, children’s offerings and much more also will be up for bid! Items will not be duplicated between the two formats.

Of course, we’re also bringing back the raffles! Tickets for the Cash, Lawnmower, and Meat ’N Freezer raffles may be purchased by stopping by Roncalli High School, 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc, by calling the Advancement Office at 920-686-8150, or at the event if still available. Visit roncallicatholicschools.org/auction for more details on each raffle and the auction. All raffles will be drawn the evening of April 27.

Stay up to date with auction happenings on Facebook as well.

