Roncalli’s Pierside Auction tops $310K in proceeds, and more Manitowoc news in brief

MANITOWOC – The 40th annual Roncalli Pierside Auction not only commemorated an anniversary year in 2024, but also achieved a milestone by raising approximately $10,000 more than the year prior.

A news release said this year’s auction saw more than $310,000 in proceeds — raising almost $3,000 more in the online portion of the event alone than that raised in 2023. The funds will benefit students of Roncalli Elementary School, Roncalli Middle School and Roncalli High School.

The 40th auction included an online component and in-person event. Items were available for bidding online April 25-29 with a different set of items available for bidding at the in-person event April 27 at Roncalli High School.

This is now the sixth year Roncalli Catholic Schools has raised nearly the same dollar amount through the annual fundraiser to support Catholic education in the lakeshore area and serve students within a four-county radius.

The Roncalli Pierside Auction provides funding for Roncalli schools primarily in the area of tuition assistance. About 65% of Roncalli families receive some form of tuition assistance. Gifts to the auction allow Roncalli Catholic Schools to continue to serve students of all economic backgrounds.

The 41st annual Roncalli Pierside Auction will be Aug. 26, 2025, at the high school.

Buried forest: Buried forest in Manitowoc County was first uncovered in 1907. Its discovery changed views on age of last glacier coming through Wisconsin.

73 Lakeshore Technical College students receive Kohler Foundation scholarships

With the new Kohler Foundation Advantage Scholarships, 73 students attending Lakeshore Technical College for the 2024-25 academic year will experience reduced financial burdens for tuition.

The scholarship, according to a news release, recognizes exemplary students seeking diverse pathways to secondary education.

Among the recipients, 23 are 2024 high school graduates from 10 high schools in the LTC district, as well as home-schooled students.

The scholarships are renewable if the students continue to meet scholarship requirements. This ensures they can graduate from LTC with little or no student loan debt.

Lakeshore Technical College sign at the West Entrance to its Cleveland, Wisconsin, campus.

The scholarship was also used to fund 50 students currently enrolled at LTC, each receiving $1,000 for either fall 2024 or spring 2025 to close the gap in their financial need.

The scholarship recipients have chosen 14 unique programs for their studies, showcasing a range of interests and career aspirations. These programs include accounting, automotive maintenance technician, business management, CNC (computer-numerically controlled) automation technician, culinary arts, dairy business management, digital marketing, general studies transfer-associate of arts, graphic and web design, information technology-web and software developer, nursing, radiography, and welding.

“We are thankful for Kohler Foundation’s investment in students and our communities, and we look forward to these students continuing their education at our college,” LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen said in the news release.

For more about LTC’s programs and scholarship opportunities, visit gotoltc.edu.

Historical Society nets funding to support Past Perfect Web Edition project

Manitowoc County Historical Society volunteers use a software program called Past Perfect to manage and maintain the museum’s archives.

Manitowoc County Historical Society has received a mini grant from the Wisconsin Historical Society to help support the museum’s Past Perfect Web Edition project.

Upgrading to an online Past Perfect Museum software will allow for staff and volunteers at the Historical Society to have better access to not only the objects in the museum’s collection, but also the data and background of the items, a news release said.

July 1 deadline to register for next for Leadership Manitowoc County class

The Chamber of Manitowoc County is accepting applications for its 2024-2025 class of Leadership Manitowoc County.

The engagement program brings together potential leaders who will be encouraged, motivated and prepared to assume more influential roles as leaders.

Sessions are on the third Wednesday of the month, September-May, with a typical day running 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $720, or $327 for a non-profit. Class size is limited.

Registration deadline is July 1. To register or for more details, contact Melissa at 920-684-5575 or melissa@chambermanitowoccounty.org. The chamber is online at chambermanitowoccounty.org.

History: Manitowoc’s Henry Baetz: a German immigrant, Union soldier and public servant who was Wisconsin's sixth state treasurer

FSA accepting nominations for county committees

Nominations are now being accepted for farmers and ranchers to serve on local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees.

These committees make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally.

All nomination forms for the 2024 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

The Manitowoc County FSA is at 4319 Expo Drive, Manitowoc, WI 54220, and can be reached at 920-683-5119.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Roncalli Pierside Auction in Manitowoc raises over $310K in 2024