Ronaldo says he's father of baby girl

MADRID (AP) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is the father of a baby girl.

Ronaldo posted a photo Sunday on Twitter of him with the baby's mother, Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest son in a hospital in Madrid.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accompanied the image with the message written in Portuguese: "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!"

The baby is Ronaldo's fourth child. He had two children earlier this year, reportedly through a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo made his relationship with Rodriguez public last year.