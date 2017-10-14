Ronaldo gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Getafe in La Liga

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, shoots to score the winning goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo saved Real Madrid from another setback in the Spanish league by scoring late to beat Getafe 2-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo's 85th-minute winner from inside the area came after a perfect long pass by Isco. He let the ball bounce in front of him and fired into the far corner to keep Madrid near the top of the standings.

It was the first league goal for Ronaldo, who had been ineffective during most of the match at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in southern Madrid.

"We know that when we need Cristiano, he is always there for us," Madrid left back Marcelo said.

The victory moved Madrid to within four points of leader Barcelona, which visited fifth-placed Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

Sevilla dropped to third place, one point behind Madrid, after losing at Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

REAL MADRID RISE

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Madrid with a great run into the area, getting past a defender with a quick touch before sending a low shot into the far corner. It was also the first league goal for Benzema this season. The French striker was returning from injury.

Striker Jorge Molina equalized for the hosts early in the second half with a slight deflection from close range after the Madrid defense was unable to clear a low cross from the right side. Replays showed Molina was offside.

Madrid controlled possession after the equalizer but wasn't able to create many chances until Ronaldo struck.

Getafe, which had a few chances to equalize in the final minutes, also conceded late goals in home losses to Sevilla and Barcelona. It dropped to 14th in the 20-team standings.

"We can't allow this to keep happening," Molina said of the late goals. "Maybe we shouldn't have stayed only on defense, maybe we could have pressed a little bit more."

Madrid got the win even though coach Zinedine Zidane couldn't count on a few regulars following the international break. Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Keylor Navas didn't make the squad, and Luka Modric and Isco were in the reserves. Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic and Dani Carvajal had already been ruled out in advance because of injuries.

Madrid got off to a slow start in the league, winning only one of its first four home games, but it is enjoying a run of 13 straight away victories, dating to last season.

WINNING AGAIN

Athletic edged Sevilla in Bilbao to snap a six-game winless streak in all competitions.

Mikel Vesga scored the winner just before halftime at San Mames Stadium, where Sevilla lost for an eighth straight time.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni