Ronaldo brace keeps Real Madrid level with Tottenham

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League Group H soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at the BVB stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MADRID (AP) — A two-goal performance by Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real Madrid a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, keeping the defending champions at the top of Group H along with Tottenham, which defeated APOEL 3-0 in Cyprus for its second consecutive victory.

Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow to remain winless after two matches, while Manchester City made it two wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in England.

FC Porto picked up a stunning 3-0 victory at Monaco, while Sevilla easily defeated Maribor of Slovenia 3-0 in Spain.

Here is a look at Tuesday's games:

GROUP E

Sevilla took the group lead with the comfortable home win against Maribor, while Liverpool stumbled to its second consecutive draw.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat trick in Sevilla's victory, finding the net twice in the first half and converting a late penalty. He had also scored one of the team's goals in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the first match.

Missed chances were costly for Liverpool as it dropped points again in Russia, where the hosts opened the scoring with a free kick by Fernando before Philippe Coutinho equalized a few minutes later.

Spartak looks set for more UEFA punishment after its fans displayed a banner reading "UEFA mafia" and set off smoke bombs. They were protesting UEFA's decision to punish the club for a flare fired at the referee during the club's previous Champions League fixture.

Sevilla has four points, two more than both Liverpool and Spartak.

GROUP F

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling scored either side of Sergio Aguero's penalty miss as Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk to take the group's lead with six points, three more than Shakhtar and Napoli.

By seeing his penalty saved by goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, Aguero missed a chance to join Eric Brook as City's all-time record scorer on 177 goals.

Napoli, which opened group play with a 2-1 loss at Shakhtar, rebounded with a convincing 3-1 home win over Feyenoord.

Dries Mertens extended his red-hot form by scoring one goal and setting up another, while Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon also found the net.

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina saved a penalty.

GROUP G

FC Porto earned its first group win by stunning Monaco with a pair of goals by Vincent Aboubakar and a late strike by substitute Miguel Layun.

Monaco, last year's semifinalist, was taught a lesson in counterattacking football as it remained winless following its opening 1-1 draw at Leipzig.

Besiktas took the group lead with the home victory over Leipzig after first-half goals by Ryan Babel and Talisca. The Turkish club has six points, three more than Porto.

Besiktas had opened with a 3-1 win at Porto.

GROUP H

Ronaldo scored two goals for the second straight match in the Champions League, leading Madrid to victory in Germany.

The Portugal forward had also found the net twice in the team's opening 3-0 win against APOEL.

Gareth Bale also scored for Madrid on Tuesday, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts on the board.

Tottenham, which beat the German side 3-1 in their opener at Wembley Stadium, defeated APOEL with a Harry Kane hat trick, his sixth of the year.

Tottenham and Madrid are tied with six points and have the same number of goals scored and conceded.

