Ronald McDonald House of Mobile’s Rubber Ducky Regatta coming March 23

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ronald McDonald House of Mobile is heading to OWA Parks and Resort to host a rubber duck race benefitting families of seriously ill or injured children.

Photo Courtesy: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile

RMHC will host its Rubber Ducky Regatta on Saturday, March 23, where people’s “adopted” rubber ducks can race to the finish line.

Charity officials say that they are going to drop 10,000 ducks into the lake at OWA for the race.

The charity event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. where the top three ducky adopters will win prizes such as Family Fun for 4 Pass to Tropic Falls at OWA.

People can purchase duck adoption packages at the Rubber Ducky Regatta’s website.

Indiviual ducks start at $5, or you can boost your chances by buying a five-, 12-, 25-, or even 100-pack. Prices and full event information are available on the event website.

100% of the benefits from the regatta event go to RMHC of Mobile, and proceeds support hospitalized children and their families, according to a news release.

