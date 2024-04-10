Ronald McDonald House celebrating longest-serving volunteer
The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its longest-serving volunteer: Joe Hobein has been with the charity for 45 years.
E-line Media has revealed the first teaser for Never Alone 2, a long-awaited sequel to a classic indie game.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco-based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
Do you want to see all the special colors the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro has offered through the years? Here you go, from 2015's Inferno through 2025's Mudbath.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans alike have been waiting for is here: the No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
The PGA Tour Masters Tournament tees off this Thursday. Here's how to tune in.
U.S. Bank mortgages have great down payment assistance programs and credits for borrowers in underserved communities. Find your U.S. Bank mortgage rate.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Gasoline was one of the main drivers of reaccelerating inflation last month.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
Almost 10 years ago, Bryan Frist, Nick Alexander and Daniel Hunter had an idea to inject some technology into the automotive industry. Using the initial entry point of gas, they started the Yoshi Mobility app to deliver gas to San Francisco–area consumers on their day of choice for $20 per month. “The automotive industry was one that was kind of untouched by innovation,” Frist told TechCrunch.
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
The actress goes for a grand slam featuring tennis-inspired styles as she promotes “Challengers.”