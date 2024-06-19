Ron Lynch, Mike Kelley forced into runoff for Oklahoma House District 60

Mike Kelley and Ron Lynch were forced into a runoff in Tuesday's primary for Oklahoma's House District 60, defeating two other candidates. Kelley received 41.7% of the vote and Lynch received 21.85%. The runoff election will be held Aug. 27.

The Yukon-area district has been represented by Republican Rhonda Baker of Yukon since 2016.

Candidates included Yukon candy store owner Ron Lynch, 60, Baptist pastor, Jason Warner, 42; former OKC fire chief Mike Kelley, 62; and Toni Pratt-Reid, 69, a family nurse practitioner.

Ron Lynch, Oklahoma House candidate.

As no Democrats or other candidates entered the contest, the winner of the runoff will be sworn in as the district's new representative in the fall.

District 60 is heavily rural and stretches along I-40 west of Oklahoma between Yukon and El Reno. It is mostly non-Hispanic white, according to 2020 Census figures, but about 13 percent of the population identifies as Latino or Hispanic and 10 percent Native American.

