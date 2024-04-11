Ron DeSantis Receives Stark Reminder After 'VERY Disappointing' Trump Move

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faced criticism on social media following reports that he said he’ll fundraise for preemptive GOP nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

DeSantis told donors and supporters at a private event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida at the weekend that he planned to help boost Trump’s campaign coffers, per CNN, NBC News, Fox News and Florida’s Voice.

DeSantis did endorse the four-times-indicted former president after nixing his own presidential campaign in January. The governor at the time also promised to honor his pledge to support the GOP nominee, whoever it may end up being.

Critics, though, reminded DeSantis of just some of the personal attacks leveled at him by his former Republican rival.

