Ron DeSantis was once a reasonable, likable governor. What happened?

Gov. Ron DeSantis laughs while tossing one of the pens he used to sign three bills, including a highly controversial one to ban state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida public universities, during a May 15, 2023, signing ceremony on the New College of Florida campus in Sarasota.

DeSantis living in alternative reality

During the early days of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first term, it seemed that he was a relatively normal conservative and governed as such. His early days of environmental protection were a sweet surprise.

The last two years of his first term took a major twist. Labeling Florida a “Freedom State” while limiting the freedom of many constituents proved mean-spirited, bigoted and misogynistic.

The 2023 legislative push by the governor led to restrictive laws that harmed the LGBTQ+ community, the Black community and the reproductive rights of women.

“Woke” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) became dirty words.

Hundreds of LGBTQ residents and allies gathered on Sarasota's Ringling Bridge for a February 2022 rally to protest the Florida Legislature's Parental Rights in Education bill. The controversial legislation - which critics call Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill - was openly supported and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This year, the governor decided that “climate change” is a dirty phrase and banished it from our laws. African American history is being rewritten and whitewashed. So if things are written a different way, does that make the revision the new truth? No!

This alternative reality has been crossing the country like a contagious disease. I don’t know if it started here, but I can only hope that someday soon, we have a brave governor who can cure it.

Beryl Lipoff, Sarasota

Don’t fool around with campaign signs

Campaign season is in full swing and signs are already disappearing off lawns.

It’s a state crime to steal, vandalize or deface campaign signs, according to Florida Statute 812.014.

And this year you might get caught. Last week, two teens were arrested on charges of stealing campaign signs in Brevard County. The candidate had placed AirTag tracking devices in the signs!

Campaign signs line Riverwood Avenue outside the polling place at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sarasota on Nov. 8, 2022.

In 2020, a Haines City man stole a front-end loader and used it to dig up lawns and destroy Biden-Harris signs, according to police. The victims responded by replacing the sod and putting up more signs.

Today, most homeowners have great little cameras to document crime.

Signs are an important part of any campaign. Big signs near busy streets are an enviable asset for any candidate. The location is also a “tell.” Real estate moguls may be more willing to give sign space to candidates who will back their big projects, often ignoring smart growth practices.

Voting for the candidates with the biggest signs in the best locations could lead to more traffic and less regulation for developers. It’s, you know, that old quid-pro-quo thing.

Good luck and may the best candidates win. (Not the ones with the biggest signs.)

Wendy Rosen, Sarasota

Loyalty lies with U.S. judicial system

Where do my loyalties lie?

With a felon ex-president convicted by a jury of his peers? With hospital board member Victor Rohe, a conservative who flies his flag upside down to protest former President Donald Trump’s conviction − the week of Memorial Day, no less, when we fly the flag right side up to honor the memory of Americans who gave their lives for this country?

An upside-down U.S. flag is seen June 1 at the home of Victor Rohe, a member of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. Neighbors say Rohe put up the flag May 31, the day after Donald Trump was convicted in his New York hush-money trial. It has since been removed.

With a millionaire developer (Hugh Culverhouse Jr.) who has the nerve to say the judicial system "cannot be used as a political tool − Democrats crossed the line in this persecution?" My, oh, my!

Somehow “Democrats” convinced a jury of 12 to vote guilty on 34 felony charges? Wow! Wonder how they were able to do that?

No. My loyalties lie with this great country where I can be judged by a jury of my peers instead of being hauled off and shot. Where I honor the sacrifices of citizens who defended our country in war. Where I am taught to love my neighbors even if I disagree with them.

To vote for men and women who respect our way of life and want to maintain it.

So sorry, Trump supporters: Time to grow up and acknowledge the truth.

Bob Griffiths, Sarasota

Plan for your end-of-life care

A letter June 3 (“Rehab centers fall short of quality care”) is a reminder of how much our resources for near-end-of-life care have changed.

Spending your last days in a hospital used to be common. Today, hospitals have a huge financial incentive to assure that you die elsewhere.

Rehab centers arose to meet the needs for care during recovery. Now they are increasingly being taxed with providing what is essentially hospice care.

Meanwhile, more and more folks are choosing to spend their final years in CCRCs (Continuing Care Retirement Communities). They know they will never be kicked out, whatever their medical needs or if they run out of money.

But folks not living in a CCRC may be sent to one or a nursing home by a hospital, a decision in which they have no voice. As the letter writer notes from her own experience, the quality of care can vary widely.

Two lessons here. One, if you are considering moving to a CCRC, find out as much as you can about their end-of-life care. Two, advocate for funding of training and support for those who choose to work in a profession of which you may have critical need.

Kenneth H. Bradt, Sarasota

