Romney under 'active consideration' for Secretary of State: Pence

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is under "active consideration" to serve as U.S. Secretary of State along with other candidates, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday."

Romney, who met President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday, was a critic of Trump during the campaign. Pence said that Romney was willing to be considered for the position.

Trump was "very grateful that Governor Mitt Romney came in. They had a good meeting. It was a warm and a substantive exchange and I know he is under active consideration to be Secretary of State... along with some other distinguished Americans."

But Democrats were skeptical that Romney is an actual contender.

Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said on CNN Sunday that he would love Romney to get the position and he would be a "consummate diplomat."

"But I think it's a total head fake. I think this is Donald Trump still being the entertainer, still running a show where he wants to build suspense and he alone knows who the contestant will be the winner. It's more of a nod to the appearance of bringing people together."

(Reporting by David Shepardson