Romney: As president, I would have pardoned Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney said that if he was president he would “immediately” pardon Donald Trump.

The Utah Republican said it would make him the bigger person in the situation during the interview, set to air on MSNBC on Wednesday, and that the cases against the former president won't be resolved before the election.

“Had I been President [Joe] Biden, when the Justice Department brought out indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” Romney said. “Frankly, the country doesn’t want to have to go through prosecuting a former president.”

Romney occupies a shrinking space among elected Republicans: a vocal Trump critic who also voted "guilty" during both of the former president's impeachment trials. But even Romney is leaving office at the end of his term.

He now joins other prominent GOP figures in saying that Trump should be pardoned, many of whom articulated it was important to unite the country and move on from Trump's actions. During the Republican primary, when Trump was facing multiple indictments, former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy promised to pardon Trump if he were elected, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to go after the DOJ.

Romney also told reporters in a Capitol Hill office building Wednesday that it was “embarrassing” for Republicans to attend Trump’s hush money criminal trial in Manhattan.

“There is a level of dignity and decorum that you expect to people who are running for the highest station in the land … it’s a little embarrassing,” he said.

Romney’s interview will appear on “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” at 11 p.m. Eastern.