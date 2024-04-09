Romney man jailed in Cumberland incidents, police threat

Apr. 9—CUMBERLAND — A Romney, West Virginia, man was arrested Monday on warrants charging him with an alleged robbery on Maryland Avenue and a breaking and entering of a residence on Woodside Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Jesse Luke VanMeter was arrested on the court orders charging him with numerous felonies and misdemeanors stemming from an alleged April 2 robbery of a victim in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue and the burglary of a residence April 6 in the 500 block of Woodside Avenue, police said.

A third warrant was obtained after VanMeter, 38, allegedly threatened mass violence against the Cumberland Police Department, police said.

VanMeter remained jailed Tuesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.