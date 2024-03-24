Romero scores two goals in win against Sheridan

Mar. 24—LARAMIE — Two second-half goals and a dominant defensive performance led LHS to earn a 3-1 win against Sheridan on Saturday at Deti Stadium.

For the first 20 minutes of play, Sheridan was able to lock the Plainsmen onto the Broncs' side of the field and force an own goal off the head of Bailey Setright. Sheridan accumulated two corner kicks and shots on goal in the opening eight minutes.

"We changed what we did again," coach Kim Whisenant said. "We played our third system in two days. It's amazing to see the kids trust and believe in what we're doing and apply those things into the game.

"We started slow once again, but found a way to win."

Much like LHS's previous game Friday against Campbell County, the team responded quickly with a goal off the foot of Devani Romero, assisted by Ava Krueger. The pass from Krueger left Romero one on one with a Broncs defender with an opportunity to make a play.

"Our message to each other is to believe," Whisenant said. "I don't like having the other team dictate play. I want to start off the whistle and control the game. We settle in, and it takes us some time to find a rhythm. I'm OK if we find our way, but it was a little slow again today."

A flurry of opportunities followed as the Plainsmen controlled the pace of play until the final 10 minutes before the Broncs threatened once again with two more corner kicks. Sheridan (2-1 overall, 2-1 in conference) put two shots on goal, but both were nabbed by McKenna Barham in the net.

Laramie controlled the entirety of the second half, with Sheridan not getting a shot off until 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the game. By that point, LHS compiled nine shots, with five on goal accounting for two additional goals.

"We went into half talking about needing to show grit," Romero said. "We did just that and took a 3-1 victory."

Just under 15 minutes into action, Romero found Chloe Wallhead on a give-and-go, allowing Wallhead to give the ball right back and leading to a score. Romero hit a strike into the back of the net from 15 yards out for her second goal of the day.

"We were better with our 50-50 balls," Romero said. "We were hesitant in the first half, but found a lot more success in the second."

The Broncs' offense failed to materialize any promising looks, allowing the Plainsmen to dictate play. With under 20 minutes to play, LHS found success on a corner kick from Shaylee Lucero and added their third goal of the game.

The corner sailed across the box to Sienna Osborne, who corralled the pass while fending off a Broncs defender. Osborne proceeded to fire the ball toward the net, where Sheridan goalkeeper Kelanie Lamb got her fingertips on the ball, but couldn't save it.

LHS (2-2, 2-2) returns to the field on April 2 in a road match against Cheyenne South (0-3, 0-3).

"Our confidence is high, and we're all more motivated than ever," Romero said. "We're excited for the chance to play Cheyenne South next week."

LARAMIE 3, SHERIDAN 1

Halftime: LHS 1, SHS 1.

Goals: SHS, Setright (LHS Own goal), 16, LHS, Romero (Kruger), 58. LHS Romero (C. Wallhead) 65, LHS, S. Osborne (Lucero), 74.

Shots: LHS 17, SHS 6. Shots on goal: LHS 9, SHS 2. Saves: LHS 2 (Barham); SHS 6 (Lamb).

Corner kicks: LHS 5, SHS 4. Offsides: LHS 0, SHS 0. Fouls: LHS 2, SHS 3.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.