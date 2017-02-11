How To Have A Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner In New York City

Although Paris is considered the city of love, on Valentine’s Day there’s no place more romantic than New York City. There are plenty of things for lovers to do while spending the holiday in the bustling streets of Manhattan, and eating is just one of them, with many restaurants in the Big Apple offering specials this Tuesday. Check out a few New York City hot spots showering couples with love, affection and food on Valentine’s Day:

Trademark Taste + Grind

For $55 per person, diners can indulge in a romantic three-course menu featuring delicious bites like Caesar salad or Italian wedding soup followed by cauliflower steak, whole branzino or braised short rib. The meal will be finished off with a dessert choices including The Big Banana for Two, Death by Chocolate or a selection of sorbets and gelatos.

Location: 38 West 36th Street

The VNYL

After being treated to a complimentary champagne toast, guests will have the option of $50 or $70 prix fixe menus, which includes delectable dishes like candied bacon quinoa sushi, avocado carpaccio, garlic chili shrimp pappardelle and herd marinated skirt steak. Finish off the evening with tasty treats like Affogato or Bananas Fire.

Location: 100 Third Avenue

Park Avenue Tavern

Anyone who stops by the restaurant on Valentine's Day will receive complimentary Peanut Butter Truffle. The Park Avenue Tavern’s Executive Chef Shane Le Blanc grew up eating the truffles made by his mom and used the family recipe to win over his wife. He now spreads the love by giving them out to customers each Valentine's Day.

Location: 99 Park Avenue

Royal 35

New York City's newest steakhouse is offering a prix fixe menu for $95 a person with appetizer options of shrimp cocktail or crab cakes to start followed by entree choices including petite filet, grilled Norwegian salmon filet or a New York strip with mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. Dessert options include a chocolate mousse cake or classic New York style cheesecake. A la carte options will also be available.

Location: 1 East 35th Street

Nerai

Known for their haute Greek cuisine, the restaurant will host a 6 course price fix meal for $145 with optional wine pairings for $65. Meal choices yummy appetizers like Kumomoto oysters, butter poached lobster and a candied beet and feta tart. After deciding between main course options of halibut with fresh watercress or grilled lamb loin served with roasted shallots and mushrooms, diners can satisfy their sweet tooth with chocolate mousse with almond cake and raspberry coulis for dessert.

Location: 55 East 54th Street

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Diners looking for a high-class eating experience should consider the variety of dinner options for two at Del Frisco, including oysters & pearls complete with raw oysters on the half shell, caviar, or the slow roasted Chateaubriand tenderloin paired with butter poached lobster. If the restaurant’s Blushing Valentini Cocktail doesn’t get you in the mood, Del Frisco’s has over 2,000 bottles of award-winning wines to pair with desert the desert of the night, Godiva chocolate mousse cake. For reservations, call (212) 575-5129.

Location: 1221 Ave. of the Americas

Bateaux

Shower your Valentine with sophistication and elegance with dinner on a boat. Departing from Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers, the dining and sightseeing cruise will float along the Hudson past New York’s iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade while serving dinner buffet-style. Diners also have the option of plated three-course meals. Live entertainment will be on board, and couples will be greeted with a complimentary champagne toast and roses.

Location: Peir 61 at Chelsea Piers

