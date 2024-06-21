Members of the Romanian Armed Forces and Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Elements pose in front of the White House in Washington D.C. on June 7, 2024 during Cyber Shield 2024.

Romanian and Alabama National Guard troops visited Washington D.C. on June 7, and had a chance to tour the area during Cyber Shield 2024. Through the State Partnership Program, the Romanian Armed Forces have been working with soldiers of the Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Element and others at Cyber Shield to foster knowledge sharing, cross-state cooperation, and a unified approach to defending against cyber threats. Cyber Shield 2024 includes participants from seven countries within the National Guard’s state partnership program.

Norm, a docent at the Library of Congress, explains to members of the Romanian Armed Forces the Gutenberg Bible at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. on June 7, 2024 during Cyber Shield 2024.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Romanian and Alabama National Guard troops visit Washington D.C.