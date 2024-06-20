Romania clears way for Dutch PM Rutte to become NATO chief

Romania is endorsing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become NATO secretary general, clearing the final hurdle on Rutte's path to the top job, according to a press release published by the office of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday.

Iohannis had put himself forward for the role, but "informed his NATO allies at the end of last week that he had withdrawn his candidacy for the post," the press release said.

On Thursday, Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence "declared themselves in favour of Romania's support for the Dutch prime minister's candidacy," according to the statement.

The announcement means no obstacles remain to Rutte becoming the next NATO chief. Romania was the only NATO country that had not yet endorsed Rutte, who needs the unanimous support of all 32 member states. Hungary and Slovakia endorsed Rutte after a European Union leaders' summit earlier this week.

The term of current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to end on October 1. In Washington on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said: "I think it's obvious that we are very close to a conclusion in the alliance, for allies to select the next secretary general. And I think that's good news."