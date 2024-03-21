Romaine among Top 100 Women in Maryland

Mar. 21—FROSTBURG — Dr. Diane D. Romaine of Lifetime Dental Care of Frostburg was included on The Daily Record's list of 2024 Top 100 Women in Maryland.

"The 2024 Maryland's Top 100 Women are leading companies, creating change, breaking barriers and charting new territory," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/Bridge Tower Media. "They are leaders who make a difference in their communities and also mentor and inspire future leaders toward success."

The honorees were chosen by past Top 100 Women and business leaders for their professional accomplishments, community involvement and leadership.

This year's Top 100 Women will be honored at an awards celebration on May 6 at the Lyric in Baltimore.

For a complete list of the 2024 winners, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/event/top-100-women.