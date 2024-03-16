Rolls Royce stolen on Long Island while woman unloaded her car: NCPD

BROOKVILLE, Long Island (PIX11) – A 2022 Rolls Royce was stolen on Long Island while a woman was unloading her car Friday, according to Nassau County police.

The carjacking happened around 12:46 p.m. in Brookville, police said. A 33-year-old woman pulled into her driveway on Old Cedar Swamp road and started taking things out when a man got into the car, according to authorities.

The man and the woman fought, and the man was able to get control of the car, police said. The man then drove off, dragging the woman several feet, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported. Police describe the suspect as being around 5’9″ or 5’10” and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

