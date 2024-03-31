Rollover crash on Sunday morning kills 3, injures 2

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A one-car rollover crash near mid-Michigan on Sunday morning ended in tragedy, with three passengers declared dead on the scene.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post responded at around 8:25 a.m. for the crash on southbound US-23, MSP officials said. The crash happened near Fausett Road in Tyrone Township, Livingston County.

When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 44-year-old woman who were all dead on scene.

Police said the initial investigation shows that the driver had been going southbound on US-23 when he lost control of the car, which went off the road and rolled over.

(Getty Images)

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the University of Michigan emergency room, where police say he is now in stable condition.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to the same emergency room, and he is in critical condition.

Police say everyone in the car was related to each other.

MSP officials said neither alcohol nor drugs seem to have been involved in the crash. Additional details are being held until officials can notify the next of kin.

Anyone who has more information about the crash can call MSP Trooper Joshua Pohl at 810-227-1051.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.