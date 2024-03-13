Rollover crash sends 3 teens to hospital: ‘They were playing Nerf wars,’ 911 caller says

Three people including two juveniles were taken to hospitals from a rollover crash in western Hamilton County overnight, dispatchers say.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison police both responded to a vehicle on its top in the 10000 block of New Haven Road in Harrison Township at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch.

Fire crews arrived on the scene first and reported everyone was out of both of the two cars involved, including an SUV that was struck and flipped onto its top.

Three people called 911 including a woman who said the teens were playing Nerf wars and then one vehicle struck another and the SUV flipped.

Nerf or dart wars are an annual tradition for teens despite years of warnings from police and school officials.

“I need help! There was a car wreck!” she yelled to a 911 call taker, according to a recording released to FOX19 NOW.

“How many cars were involved?” the call taker asked.

“Two!” the woman yelled.

She said ”young kids” in two cars “were playing Nerf wars.” Three teens were in one car and one was in the other, she told the call taker.

“They are young kids. They were playing Nerf wars. They pulled into the driveway and took out a mailbox,” the woman said.

Two juveniles were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and a third person was taken to Mercy Health Harrison Medical Center, dispatch confirms.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Unit responded to assist in the crash investigation.

The scene was cleared shortly before 11 p.m., according to dispatch.

Further details were not available early Wednesday.

What are Nerf or dart wars?

Nerf war is a game where pairs of teams face off against each other each week, usually in a bracket-style elimination. They shoot at each other with the popular foam dart guns to earn points. Students organize teams and collect entry fees. The entry fees are usually shared between the winners or top teams.

Many area students organize games, some date back nearly 25 years.

In 2023, an Anderson Township teen playing the game was shot in the foot by a man prosecutors say fired numerous rounds from then Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's property. The teen's parents sued Mixon and his sister's boyfriend.

In 2016, Lakota's game grabbed headlines for having a risque rule: a student could not be shot if that student was naked. The specter of streaking minors led administrators there to call the game "risky" and "dangerous."

This report from Enquirer media partner Fox19 contains information from the Enquirer archives.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: ‘They were playing Nerf wars’: Harrison crash injures 3 teens