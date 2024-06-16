Rollover crash at intersection of 30 Road and B Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A vehicle rollover occurred Saturday night at the intersection of 30 Road and B Road.

The driver rolled the vehicle into a canal landing it upside down.

By-standers at a nearby party pan over and assisted in removing the driver from the vehicle.

Grand Junction Fire Department arrived on scene a few minutes later assisting everyone out of the canal.

Colorado State Patrol says alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The incident is currently being investigated.

