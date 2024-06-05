A new southern white rhino has arrived at Rolling Hills Zoo as it continues the effort to preserve the species.

The zoo announced that Kengele, a male whose name means "bell" in Swahili, comes from The Wilds, a research and conservation center in southern Ohio that is affiliated with the Columbus Zoo.

Kengele, who turns 26 on June 9, joins Evey, Rolling Hills' female southern white rhino in hopes of helping sustain the white rhino population, with the species classified as "near-threatened" due to habitat loss and poaching of rhinos for their horns.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Kengele to our zoo family,” said Brenda Gunder, Rolling Hills Zoo curator. “His addition to our rhino population provides a wonderful opportunity for our guests to learn about the critical conservation efforts needed to protect these majestic animals. Kengele’s unique personality and impressive presence will undoubtedly make him a favorite among visitors."

As a result of this new arrival, the zoo said its rhino barn will remain closed for the next few days as Kengele acclimates to his new surroundings.

"Once he has adjusted, guests will be able to observe the behaviors and characteristics of one of nature's most extraordinary creatures," the zoo said in the announcement.

Rolling Hills Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at its 625 N. Hedville Road location. For more information about the zoo, visit its website at www.rollinghillszoo.org or by calling 785-827-9488.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina's Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes new male southern white rhino