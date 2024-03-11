Rolling Fork approved for nearly $3 million in reimbursement following March 24 storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved nearly $3 million to reimburse the city of Rolling Fork for damage caused by a March 24, 2023, tornado, according to a press release.

The news release states that the city will receive a $2,926,875 reimbursement for the replacement of signs and the repair of roads.

"Following the March 2023 tornadoes, Rolling Fork lost signage, sustained deep road rutting and the loss of asphalt due to the large trucks traveling on the roads," the media release said.

The city will use their own personnel and contractors to "replace 662 signs and repair roads to pre-disaster design, function and capacity."

The 662 signs to be replaced:

218 street signs

104 children playing signs

89 speed limit signs

88 stop signs

71 historical signs: street, stop, four-way and directional signs

44 four-way signs

42 directional signs

Four reduce speed school zone ahead signs

Two one-direction, large arrow signs

