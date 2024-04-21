Roll-over crash damages dozens of graves at Akron cemetery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A driver lost control of their vehicle Saturday morning, rolling their car into an Akron cemetery and causing damage to about 30 graves, according to St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Police were reportedly called to St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery on South Maple Street following the crash. The driver was not majorly injured in the crash, the church reported, but a powerline pole and a fence were also damaged.

It was not clear if the driver has been charged following the crash.

The church said the Catholic Cemeteries of Cleveland and the Diocesan offices are working with them to set the headstones back in order.

A cleanup has already been planned for next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The church reminds people to “please drive safely.”

