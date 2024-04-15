Roll with it: This new Augusta store is offering a chance to win $1 million. Here's how.

A Floor & Decor in suburban Rochester, N.Y., takes shape in this 2023 photo. The new Floor & Decor in Augusta holding its grand opening in April with chances for customers to win prizes.

A home décor store is offering visitors a chance to win $1 million on a single roll of the dice.

Floor & Décor specializes in hard-surface flooring and accessories for homeowners and for commercial use. Its first warehouse store in Augusta is scheduled to hold its grand opening at noon April 18 at 110 Mason McKnight Pkwy.

If you’re feeling lucky, on April 27 the store will hold a family-friendly “Best in Town” event that will feature a Million Dollar Dice Roll.

The first 200 visitors in line for the dice roll, ages 18 and older, will roll six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell F-L-O-O-R-S. If a roll spells the word, the roller wins $1 million.

Prizes also will be awarded for other dice combinations. Roll any four letters and win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card. Rolling any five letters wins a $1,000 merchandise card. The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated.

Also, the Augusta Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 floor makeover. Through June 3, customers can register for a chance to win prizes such as an iPad, Floor & Décor gift cards, a Yeti cooler and a GoPro camera at www.floormakeoveraugusta.com.

The store joins retailers Harley-Davidson and Boot Barn among the first businesses in The Apex, a mixed-use development just off Flowing Wells Road overseen by Augusta-based property development firm McKnight Engler.

Brianna Hamby, McKnight Engler's marketing and leasing coordinator, told The Augusta Chronicle in September 2023 that the store's location serves as "kind of a perfect middle spot" for the business' supply chain along the Interstate 20 corridor between Georgia's and South Carolina's state capitals.

“With all the growth in the area, especially with contractors who’d normally be out of the Columbia store or the Atlanta store, the fit just seemed perfect as far as the market,” she said.

