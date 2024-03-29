Role reversal: Seth Curry joins father Dell on Hornets’ TV broadcast, tells Steph Curry stories

In a rare quiet moment, situated at his plush locker following their special family affair in San Francisco last month, Steph Curry pondered the future.

Knowing Golden State still hadn’t made its annual visit to the Carolinas yet, the Warriors star and local prodigal son couldn’t help but think of what it would be like when they finally rolled into town to play the Charlotte Hornets, considering little brother Seth was donning the purple and teal following the trade from Dallas.

“Probably very similar to when my dad had that halftime ceremony when they honored him and his career,” Curry told The Observer then. “Everybody but Seth was there because he was playing somewhere else. That was 2016. Like, that was the moment for us to celebrate what my dad’s career was, and now he’s passed the torch to me and Seth. And my mom being there.

“Obviously, different dynamics now. But we’ll have that kind of reference just because every time I get to go home is amazing and I enjoy it. I love playing in that arena, seeing a lot of familiar faces, and now you add both Currys, I’m outnumbered now. But it’s cool.”

Remember, though: these are the Hornets and nothing ever seems to go according to plan, certainly not anything overly joyous. So, with Seth out for the rest of the season and unable to participate in the Hornets’ 115-97 loss to Golden State at Spectrum Center, he called an audible: Joining his dad, Dell Curry, and Eric Collins on the Bally Sports Southeast telecast, serving as a guest analyst during part of the second quarter.

“It was cool, it was cool,” Seth later told The Observer. “Obviously, I’m not playing, so it was good to get out there, let the people kind of get into my mind a little bit, talking about the team and just be a part of the game somehow.”

Seth’s inclusion on the broadcast nearly left Dell speechless.

“That was a kind of a surreal moment there,” Dell said. “Having him play here and not be able to play, but have the next best thing, having him talking about his brother growing up. It was a special night. Steph, 23 points. Nothing spectacular, but they got a win and you see why they are a really good road team. But it was fun having him here the last couple of days.”

Former Charlotte Hornets guard Dell Curry, left, joke with Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul prior to the team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 29, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Affixed in the usual spot of Bally sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi tucked just outside the tunnel closest to the Hornets’ bench, Seth offered his unique perspective on a variety of subjects. Chief among them were his health, detailing his injury and rehabilitation for the first time since going down March 1 in Philadelphia.

The grade level is apparently rather significant and he reiterated that after the game.

“It’s tough, it was bad,” said Seth, who averaged nine points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists in eight games with the Hornets, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 32.1% beyond the arc. “It’s one of the worst ankle injuries you can have. It’s going to take a while, but I’m just working on my body, just trying to get it right as fast as possible.

“And it’s a process, so I’m just trying to get as good as I can, follow the steps and stick to my rehab with the doctors, and what the trainers are telling me what to do.”

Curry’s analyst chores included providing insight into some of the Hornets as they did their thing on the court. He also broke down the Warriors’ issues and what they are dealing with since he, just like Dell, watches plenty of Golden State action on NBA League Pass.

However, the juiciest tales surrounded his sibling rivalry with big brother. Seth explained how much Steph influenced him, making him his biggest fan. Even during the days when they were scuffling in the backyard or the one year they overlapped playing basketball at Charlotte Christian and Dell was an assistant coach.

He told stories and reminisced about the good old days, explaining how Steph usually got the better of him when they laced up the sneakers, although he’s the better of the two in video games and chess.

So is big brother jealous Seth got to be on TV with dad? And was Seth telling the truth about his exploits of Steph in activities besides basketball?

“Both are true,” Steph said with a laugh. “It’s true. He’s even trying to catch up now on the golf course. He’s gotten a lot better out there. I’ll have to go back and listen to it for sure to see what the energy was like on the broadcast. That’s cool. I’m out there on the floor and those two guys are talking. So, pretty special.”

Without any embellishment, either.

“Seth is always not lacking any confidence,” Dell said. “I don’t know if people know that about him. He was just as confident — maybe more — than Steph growing up. But they always had tough battles, whether it was video games, chess, definitely backyard one-on-one games. So, I think he had fun with it, too.”

If a potential gig as analyst is in the cards for Seth, it’s probably a couple of years away. At least that should be the case, given the thoughts of his current teammates and members of the Hornets’ coaching staff.

In his short tenure with the Hornets, Seth’s been more of a factor than one may think.

“Look, he’s a valuable, valuable player,” coach Steve Clifford said. “He even helps, just being on the road, just being around. Talking to the younger guys. Look. he’ll show me stuff and I mean he’s a basketball junkie. He’s very knowledgeable and he’s still a really valuable player.”

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, right, reaches out to slap hands with teammate Draymond Green, left, following a play against the Charlotte Hornets during first quarter action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 29, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In multiple ways, too.

“Just his IQ, his consistency,” Miles Bridges said. “You always know what you are going to get out of Seth. I feel like that’s what we are missing right now.”

At least teaming with Dell allowed Seth to finally crack a smile for the first time in a while.

“He has a fun job,” Seth said. “I’m sure it’s tough at times when he’s obviously biased toward the Hornets, But he wants Steph to play well, he wants me to play well. So it’s a cool job and he’s done a great job ever since we got into the league. And this is always a fun night for our family, for the fans and all that. So, it was another successful day.”

Especially considering the throng of onlookers filling the arena more than 90 minutes prior to tip-off, seeking a glimpse of the hometown product who’s set the NBA ablaze and changed the direction of the sport with his range. No. 30 Golden State jerseys outnumbered anything else and many lingered following the final buzzer, signaling another months-long wait until Steph’s next visit.

“I asked him before the game, ‘This is the most people that have been in the bowl this early before the start of the game all season,’” Dell said. “And I’m like, ‘Man, this is still crazy.’ He said it’s been like this everywhere they go on the road, because I think people, they don’t know how much longer they are going to play and be able to see him. So, they still come out like this.

“Everybody is pulling at him. From the time he gets to whatever city it is until he leaves. But he understands that’s part of the deal, part of the job, part of his brand, and he handles it with class and tries to give everybody a little something.”