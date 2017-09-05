Rohingya Continue to Pour Into Bangladesh With Stories of Indiscriminate Killing
Some 87,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh, fleeing violence in western Myanmar that erupted Aug. 25.
Some 87,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh, fleeing violence in western Myanmar that erupted Aug. 25.
GovFreebies: Million's of Legal-Hispanic families spent Time & Money to come here Legally and HAD THE CLASS TO LEARN ENGLISH Voted for & agree with Trump. ___ Nothing like the ILLEGALS here in Northern Tijuana (formally known as SoCal). Legal Hispanic here in CA where ILLEGALS OWN our politicians & judges, English is a 2nd Language & Americans are 2nd Class Citizens.
2.8k