'Rogue' national park Twitter account wasn't so rogue after all, emails show

Ever since the National Park Service's main Twitter account appeared to "go rogue" on President Donald Trump's inauguration day, people have been using the department and its various park-specific social media accounts as a rallying point in the anti-Trump resistance.

However, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, that's not the full story.

The emails show that staff at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area were actually coloring inside the lines of their guidance from the Trump administration when the park's official Twitter account tweeted climate change facts on Jan. 23, three days after the inauguration.

2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row. Check out this @NASA & @NOAA report: https://t.co/rLJUC56xqi pic.twitter.com/AKhFzYw6l6 — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) January 23, 2017

Based on a review of Park Service emails concerning social media policies during the presidential transition, at the time the tweets were sent, there didn't appear to be specific guidance directing the park not to tweet about this subject.

"As far as I know, there hasn't been any guidance related to avoiding that subject sent out from us or NRSS [the Natural Resource Stewardship and Science Directorate]," National Park Service public affairs specialist Amber Smigiel wrote in an email sent on Jan. 23.

Users on Twitter didn't know that at the time, however. The tweets came amid news of a social media gag order imposed at the Environmental Protection Agency and rumors of similar communication bans at other agencies as the Trump team moved in.

In addition, the Trump administration's new White House website had omitted climate change from its list of priorities, which made the Park Service tweets stand out even more.

@GoldenGateNPS @Only1marcia @NASA @NOAA We need to preserve and get these out quickly before they are deleted. Employees are risking jobs! — Thomas Almirall (@DRUMR48) January 24, 2017

@GoldenGateNPS @NASA @NOAA Thank you for your service. We will fight for you. — Greg van Eekhout (@gregvaneekhout) January 24, 2017

Thanks to its tweets on climate change, Golden Gate was hailed as a beacon of resistance shining from within the federal government itself alongside Badlands National Park's Twitter account.

Rallying around the Park Service makes sense, too, considering other concurrent events.

The service itself was on-edge after the department's main Twitter account retweeted two seemingly anti-Trump posts related to the size of the crowd attending the inauguration.

Those tweets sparked a full investigation into the matter and a sweeping order to stop tweeting from official accounts across the agency. The Park Service's crowd size estimate of the inauguration even prompted a highly unusual call from Trump himself to the agency's acting director the morning after the inauguration.

But things didn't quite calm down for the service after those initial retweets were deleted and the Twitter moratorium was lifted on Jan 21.

Effectively, the floodgates opened and Twitter users across the social network started reading intent into tweets that would have been relatively innocuous if not for Trump's inauguration. Twitter users were also primed for this kind of reaction thanks to the reported gag orders at other government agencies.

Using tweets to peek inside government

While the tweets sent by Golden Gate do appear to be in line with other posts sent out from the account before the inauguration, under the current administration, they appeared to troll a new president who has famously claimed that climate change is a hoax.

Plus, to make matters worse, the Badlands National Park Twitter account also tweeted out information about climate change, yet its tweets were deleted on Jan. 24.

