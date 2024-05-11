Rogers woman dies in Interstate 49 crash in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Friday morning in Bentonville, according to a crash report.

Angela Williams, 43, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Ford Edge on Interstate 49 near mile marker 86 around 10:50 a.m.

The report says Williams’ Ford went off the road to the right and hit a highway sign. It continued traveling south before hitting a concrete bridge support, overturning and catching on fire.

Williams did not survive the accident, according to the report. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

