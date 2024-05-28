Rogers resident experiences post-storm repair scam attempt

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When a devastating storm comes through a city, communities will come together to help, but it’s also a time when scammers come for those impacted by storm damage.

Rogers resident Barrett Freeman dropped his wife and three-year-old off at his parents house in Neosho, Missouri. When he arrived back, he discovered people on top of his roof.

“There was actually some folks I had never spoken with on top of my roof cutting down trees,” said Freeman.

Confused, Freeman went to see what the workers were doing on his roof.

“Went over to ask about this, and they said, ‘We’re trying to take care of some other properties here, and we’ll have to bill your insurance for some of the labor that we have involved here,'” said Freeman.

Freeman told them to leave his property and he filed a police report to the Rogers Police Department.

“It’s just one more thing. I mean, we’re trying to clean up. We’re trying to get our lives back here,” said Freeman.

Attorney General Tim Griffin is warning people of post-storm rebuilding scams. He says those with storm damage should call their insurance company before paying any company a deposit. He also encourages Arkansans not to feel pressured into immediate solutions that appear too good to be true.

Freeman says there is still a long way to go with his clean up process.

“Have a tree that came in to the side of the house to clip the roof. So definitely some repairs there. Fences torn down. I had three trees on top of my house when we first came outside,” said Freeman.

One neighbor had his truck completely crushed by a tree. There are still power lines laying on the streets as well. Despite this, Freeman says the community always comes together to help.

“We have wonderful neighbors here. We certainly all pull together and look out for each other,” said Freeman.

Griffin has the following tips for post-storm damage repairs:

Get more than one estimate

Never sign a contract with blanks saying “to be filled in later”

Never let a contractor discourage you from contacting your insurance company

Never pay a contractor in full until the work is finished

