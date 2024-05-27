Rogers Public Schools closed for remainder of school year

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, following devastating storms in northwest Arkansas.

An email sent to parents on Sunday evening cited significant damage caused by storms as the reason for requesting three emergency days from the Arkansas Department of Education.

The school system says it will send communication on Tuesday with more details about picking up personal items left at schools and returning Chromebooks.

