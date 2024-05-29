ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department issued a warning about looting after two people were arrested for commercial burglary, according to a Facebook post.

RPD said a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on commercial burglary charges. The two were apprehended after taking merchandise from a beauty store and putting it in their vehicle.

“Looting and theft will not be tolerated,” the post said. “If we catch you it’s a free ride to the Benton County Bed and Breakfast.”

Rogers police warn about looting, barricade violations as clean-up efforts continue

RPD also said they have started to issue citations to drivers that are driving past barricades.

The post said multiple officers have noted people getting out of their cars, moving barricades, and driving past them.

“Even if it is a cone in the road, do not drive past it,” the post said. Don’t do that. Don’t drive over the caution tape. The barricades are there for your safety.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.