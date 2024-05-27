Rogers community comes together after storm debris blocks roadway

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Rogers, trees and debris were scattered across all lanes of Walnut Ave bringing pass-through traffic to a halt.

The facing of a Dollar Tree was ripped off and discarded into the roadway, along with down electrical poles.

Stuart Goff, a Rogers resident, went out to survey the damage on Walnut Ave.

His first thought when he got there was wondering how long it would take to clean up the damage. He believes it could be a while.

“We come out and see all the damage outside and it’s just dumbfounding. And I don’t think Rogers has been hit by one this hard in a long time,” Goff said.

His street was impassible because of the tree damage, according to Goff.

PEARL and Oasis of Northwest Arkansas unite to provide shelter and resources for women in recovery after storms

He says people he’s never seen before showed up with chainsaws to cut and clear the trees blocking the way.

Goff says that’s a testament to the good-hearted nature of the people in Rogers and northwest Arkansas as a whole.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.