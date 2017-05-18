Roger Ailes cause of death: Media mogul died of bleeding on the brain after a bathroom fall

Fox News founder Roger Ailes died of bleeding on the brain following a fall, medical officials have said.

He reportedly hit his head and suffered severe bleeding just over a week ago. His death was announced today.

Emergency services were called to Mr Ailes’s Palm Beach, Florida residence on 10 May.

His death was ruled accidental by the Palm Beach County medical examiner.

“Haemophilia contributed to his death and his manner of death was accidental,” a statement by the examiner said. “There was no evidence of foul play.”

Mr Ailes suffered from the blood condition his entire life and had reportedly been in poor health recently.

But his death sent shockwaves through the media and political world, as commentators on all sides of the political spectrum acknowledged his impact on broadcasting.

Fox News and 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch called Mr Ailes "a brilliant broadcaster who played a huge role in shaping America's media over the last thirty years".

"He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted," Mr Murdoch added. "Roger and I shared a big idea which he executed in a way no one else could have. In addition, Roger was a great patriot who never ceased fighting for his beliefs."

Gabriel Sherman, author of a biography on Ailes, said: "It's a very complicated story. He is in some ways a genius and in some ways tragic. His quest for power consumed him."

Mr Ailes resigned from Fox in disgrace last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct.