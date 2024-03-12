Rodman Library sets eclipse programs

Rodman logo

While Carnation City residents won’t experience the full effects of the total solar eclipse on April 8, they’ll be very close.

A section of Ohio will be in the path of totality, meaning that weather permitting, an incredibly rare event will happen before their eyes.

To help prepare for the event, Rodman Public Library has four programs planned – two for children and two geared for adults and teens, but certainly family friendly.

Registration is required to attend each of these free programs that will be in the library’s Main Auditorium.

Solar Eclipse 2024

“Solar Eclipse 2024,” open to children and their families, will be 6 p.m. March 27. During the program, an astronomer educator from the Wilderness Center in Wilmot will explain the rare phenomenon of a solar eclipse, detailing why they happen, the path of totality and how to safely view them.

Exploring eclipses

Jodi McCullough is no stranger to solar eclipses. A professor of astronomy at University of Mount Union, McCullough and her husband have attended five solar eclipses – one annular and several partial eclipses. And they have the photos to prove it. Ahead of the April 8 eclipse, the couple will share their photographs with library patrons at 1 p.m. March 23. McCullough also will discuss the causes of eclipses and their rarity as well as detail the path of the 2024 event. She will include information on how to safely view it and how to take photographs using cell phones or cameras with solar glasses and filters. She will also share a free app to capture the eclipse with a cell phone and a free program to process photos.

Jodi McCullough

A glimpse at eclipses and deaths of stars

Stark County native Alex Clevinger will present “A Glimpse at Eclipses and the Life Cycles of Stars” at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the Main Auditorium. Clevinger, a graduate of Lake High School and Otterbein University, is a fourth-year doctoral student at Kent State University. He will talk about the basics of solar eclipses, explaining how and why they happen, and what to expect on April 8. As an added bonus, Clevinger will also discuss his fascinating work related to the study stars, especially the process in how they die.

Alex Clevinger

Great American Eclipse Show for children

At 6 p.m. April 2, Dr. Dave of Whiz Bang Science will entertain children and their families with the “Great American Eclipse Show.” Dr. Dave will talk about what an eclipse is and orbital mechanics, using a scale model of the solar system using everyday items. He will also talk about the reaction of ancient people to the moon with a fun brainstorm experiment. He will describe what to look for during the eclipse and explain how to safely view the event.

Bookmobile at Butler-Rodman watch party

The Rodman Public Library Bookmobile will pass out a limited number of eclipse glasses at a watch party being held by the Alliance Parks at Butler-Rodman Park on the day of the eclipse.

Free eclipse glasses

The library is offering a limited number of eclipse glasses at both the Main Library and the Branch, starting April 1. These are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Glasses will only be given to those present at the location at the time of pickup.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Rodman programming to teach about eclipse