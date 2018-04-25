Rodgers: Mulvaney controversy raises legal questions about possible bribery

New ethics questions surrounding Acting Head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Mick Mulvaney, the New York Times reporting he told a group of lobbyists and bankers they should donate more money to lawmakers in order to have more influence.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrea Mitchell is the NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and regularly appears on “NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams”, “Today”, and “Meet the Press.” The program includes in-depth interviews with DC and world newsmakers and covers many international news topics. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View