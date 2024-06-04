Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning

June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21..

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists and millions of prayers, we are here in the face of our biggest fear," Kallie Wright posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"We prayed that those things were him defying odds and proving to us that he wanted to stay here, but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

She said his struggle "kind of gives that T-Rex strength a whole new meaning" and "here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this Earth."

Levi Wright turned 3 in March and was playing outside the family's home in Beaver County, Utah, about two weeks ago when Kallie Wright momentarily entered her home.

Upon returning, she couldn't find Levi, but noticed a toy tractor he had been riding was overturned and called 911, a family friend said.

Levi was found unconscious in a river about a mile away. He was airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was diagnosed with brain damage.

He opened his eyes May 24, but an MRI indicated he wouldn't fully recover and his likely quality of life "shattered" the family.

Spencer Wright was the world champion rodeo rider in 2014 and was ranked the world's 35th-best in 2023.