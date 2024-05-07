Rodent droppings: State temporarily closes Panama City Beach restaurant

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Bay County restaurant inspections site.

Here is the breakdown of recent health inspections in Bay County for the week of April 29 to May 5, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Bay County restaurant inspection site.

Which Bay County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their April 29 to May 5 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Bay County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their April 29 to May 5 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-up inspections are required.

10514 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach

Complaint inspection on May 3

Facility temporarily closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

4 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 35 rodent droppings: 15 under mixer and 20 next to wall under hose behind mixer. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time and temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed mozzarella cheese at 46 degrees Fahrenheit and meatballs at 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

High Priority - Time and temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed mozzarella cheese at 46 degrees Fahrenheit and meatballs at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. Manager threw products away.

Which Bay County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

100 S Pier Park Dr Ste 125, Panama City Beach

Routine Inspection on April 29

Follow-up inspection required: Violations require further review, but they are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation

Intermediate − From initial inspection : Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-04-29: Observed no food employee training at this time. Owner is ordering books. **Time Extended**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City area restaurant/food truck inspections: April 29 to May 5, 2024