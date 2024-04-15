Rodent droppings all over. Kitchen roaches. Charleston restaurants with worst March inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Charleston area in March, from rodent droppings, to roaches and dirty ice machines. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments in the Charleston area.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in March.

Pho Saigon at 1739 Maybank Hwy.

Pho Saigon had an inspection on March 22 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rust-like residue in the ice machine. Also observed was food stored on the floor.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Shrimp rolls, fried tofu, spring rolls and cooked pasta was seen held at room temperature without time stamps.

Shrimp was seen thawing in still water. Clean knives were seen stored between a table and the prep table.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 5 and got an A grade.

Queology at 6 N Market St.

Queology hand an inspection on March 28 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee handle dirty plates, then handle single use items without washing hands.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Rust was seen on the shelving in the walk-in cooler. A buildup of debris was seen on dish area shelving.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 4 and got another C grade. A second followup inspection has not yet been held.

3 Matadors at 2447 Ashley River Road

3 Matadors had an inspection on March 22 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings in the water heater room, back storeroom and dry food storage area. Multiple roaches were observed able the dish area.

Food storage pans, cookware were seen with food splash, grease and biofilm buildup. Food was seen stored on the floor of the walk in cooler. A buildup of grease and debris was seen throughout the kitchen.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 4 and got an A grade.

Bangkok Thai at 1175 Folly Road

Bangkok Thai had an inspection on March 7 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed food stored on pavement outside. Also observed were wet clothes stored on a cutting board and clean knives stored between two work tables.

Prepared carrots were seen stored in a cardboard box. Also, food was seen stored on the floor in the walk in cooler. Meat was seen left to thaw without running water.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 15 and got an A grade.

Barsa at 58 Line St

Barsa had an inspection on March 18 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed multiple roaches in the kitchen. Also observed was organic black matter in the soda guns behind the bar.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Pears were seen stored on the floor.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 27 and got an A grade.

Charleston Place Hotel at 205 Meeting St.

Charleston Place Hotel had an inspection on March 21 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed multiple roaches underneath the cook line.

A buildup of mold was seen on the walls and ceiling of the walk in fridge. A buildup of debris was seen in the floor drains underneath the cook line.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The establishment had a required followup inspection on March 28 and got an A grade.

Hyman’s Seafood Company at 213 Meeting St.

Hyman’s Seafood Company had an inspection on March 14 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an employee handle raw fish with gloves, then perform other food tasks wearing the same gloves.

A buildup of grease and debris was seen underneath the fryer in the prep line. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Biofilm buildup was seen on cutting boards that were in use.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 20 and got an A grade.

Lowdown Oven & Bar at 967 Folly Road

Lowdown Oven & Bar had an inspection on March 19 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed organic residue on the bar nozzle holder and in hoses leading to the ice bin and ice machine.

Certain foods were seen not cooling properly. Food was seen stored on the floor of the walk in cooler. The restaurant had discolored cutting boards. There were walls with an accumulation of dust and grease.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 27 and got an A grade.

Mango Tree Thai Cafe at 396 Huger St.

Mango Tree Thai Cafe had an inspection on March 8 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed food stored uncovered with miscellaneous items on top of them.

The facility did not have a date marking system for foods such as cooked tofu, cooked poultry, cooked chops and open crab. The door in the dry storage area was in poor repair.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 15 and got an A grade.