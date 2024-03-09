Rodent droppings. Black, slimy veggies. Upstate restaurants with worst February inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Upstate in February, from rodent dropping to rotting vegetables and slimy beverage nozzles. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Upstate counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in February.

Big Apple Bakery and Restaurant at 1222 Reynolds Ave. in Greenwood

Big Apple Bakery had an inspection on Feb. 23 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed food being stored in plastic retail store bags. Also observed was an accumulation of black grime under shelving, equipment and along walls.

Food was seen left on the counter to cool instead of putting it in a refrigeration unit. A phone and a plate of half-eaten food was seen on food contact surfaces. Pans were seen reused without them being washed and sanitized. Multiple dishes on the clean rack were not clean to sight and tough.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 28 and got an A grade.

Clock of Laurens Family Restaurant at 24 Fairgrounds Road in Laurens

Clock of Laurens had an inspection on Feb. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee washing hands without using soap. Also observed an employee cutting lettuce for salads without wearing gloves.

Multiple dishes on the serving line and on the clean rack were seen with an accumulation of food debris. The ice machine was seen with an accumulation of black build up on the deflector plate. The tea nozzles and drink nozzles had an accumulation of from slimy residue.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Certain foods were seen kept past expiration dates.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 1 and got an A grade.

Mountain View Restaurant at 1249 W Main St. in Oconee

Mountain View Restaurant had an inspection on Feb. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed lemons and tomatoes in the prep area with signs of rot with a black, slimy substance. Also observed was turkey thawing in a pan under dirty, in use drain board of sink.

Multiple dishes on shelves were seen not clean to sight and touch. The beverage dispenser nozzles were seen with an accumulation of grime.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on March 1 and got a B grade.

El Jimador Viejo II at 104 Olde Town Square in Pickens

El Jimador had an inspection on Feb. 2 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings in the outside storage room. Also observed an employee touch cooked tortillas with bare hands, then roll them in aluminum foil for a customer.

Several pans of queso were seen not cooling properly. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 9 and got an A grade.

Pete’s No. 6 at 6092 Calhoun Memorial Hwy in Pickens

Pete’s had an inspection on Feb. 7 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw meats not separated from ready to eat foods inside the walk-in cooler.

Food contact surfaces were seen not clean to sight and touch. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

Pete’s had a required followup inspection on Feb. 16 and got an A grade.

Ingles at 2000 S Pine St. in Spartanburg

Ingles had an inspection on Feb. 12 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee touch his phone with his gloved hand and then prepared food without changing gloves and washing hands.

A container of raw fish was seen stored over cooked chicken in the walk-in fridge. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. An accumulation of dirt, grease and food residue was seen underneath the refrigerator and in front of the cook station grill.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 15 and got an A grade.