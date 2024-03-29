When Rocky Mountain National Park's Moraine Park Campground might open (and other updates)

Rocky Mountain National Park is hoping to have its most popular campground reopened by early summer.

The park's Moraine Park Campground has been closed since late May due to a major renovation to modernize the campground, some of which dates to the 1960s.

Parks spokesperson Kyle Patterson said the park is being cautious about when it will reopen for reservations.

"We don't want to impact camper's plans for this summer if there are delays,'' she said. "We won't be making reservations available until we know exactly when it will reopen. We can't speculate at this point regarding when that will be."

She said remaining construction largely centers on stormwater and site work. Limited work was done this winter due to snow, but the contractor will resume full construction efforts as the weather permits this spring.

Highlights of the project include adding electrical hookups to approximately 60 RV campsites, renovating 15 campsites to improve water drainage and accessibility, relocating overhead powerlines underground to prevent damage, improving the dump station and adding another camp host site.

Rocky Mountain National Park's Fall River entrance construction update

The Fall River entrance project, which began in November 2022, has seen a series of delays but is expected to reopen by late spring or early summer.

Patterson said the contractor's work has been extended through the end of May to accommodate paving operations. She said construction of the buildings, masonry and other site elements is ongoing while much of the utility and drainage work has been completed.

The project was initially expected to be done by late June of 2023 but then completion was moved to late fall that year. That completion date was missed as well, but now the hope is for the entrance to be fully functional by the busy summer season.

Park officials are encouraging visitors to avoid the Fall River entrance and use the main Beaver Meadows entrance during construction.

The entrance was designed nearly 60 years ago when 1.5 million visitors entered the park on average annually. The past several years have seen nearly triple that amount enter the park.

The goal of the project is to improve visitor access and convenience, reduce traffic congestion and provide a safe and efficient space for park employees when completed.

The park previously said about 31% of the park's visitors enter through the Fall River entrance.

This year, the park is offering voluntary automated gate transponders for purchase to help relieve backups at entrance stations.

Visitation drops at Rocky Mountain National Park for second straight year

The park saw 4.1 million visitors in 2023, a 4% drop from 2022 and 7% decrease from 2021.

The decrease in visitors is a reflection of the park's timed-entry permit reservation system, which in 2024 is entering its fifth season. The system was implemented to restrict how many visitors can enter the park during peak visitation hours to reduce impacts to the park's resources.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Here's when Rocky Mountain National Park hopes to reopen Moraine Park