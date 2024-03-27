Rocky Mount man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot
A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.
A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.
GM's Cruise is moving out of the baseball sponsorship business, but the partnership is staying in the family, moving to Chevrolet.
You shouldn't ever hear a clicking sound — trim nails are vital to their whole health.
It's way overdue, but Congress may finally try once again to check Vladimir Putin's dictatorial ambitions in Ukraine.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Louisville won a combined 12 games over the past two seasons. Charleston has been to the NCAA tournament twice in that same span.
Agricultural robotics are not a new phenomenon. A huge piece of any of these products' value prop is the amount of actionable information their on-board sensors collect. In a sense, Orchard Robotics’ system is cutting out the middle man.
No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ “Orbital” update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations, a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space sim.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Six identical yellow, manual-transmission Ford Pinto Wagons are for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hacienda Heights, California for $16,000 each.
Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.
Just about everyone is trying to get a piece of the generative AI action these days. While the majority of the focus remains on the model vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, or the bigger companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon, there are in fact, a lot of startups trying to attack the generative AI problem in a variety of ways. Fireworks co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao points out that her company isn't training foundation models from scratch, but rather helping fine tune other models to the particular needs of a business.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Why "parents shouldn't feel pressured to always be their child's playmate."
Electric-car sales are slowing down around the world, but Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath tells Autoblog why he's not worried about the future.
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
A lot is at stake for Boeing as it navigates the fallout from the Alaska Airlines door plug incident, 737 Max issues, and mounting regulatory hurdles.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.