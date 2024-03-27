Rocky Mount man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot

TechCrunch

Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.