Rocky Gap lifeguards credited with assisting crash victims

Jun. 5—CUMBERLAND — Three Rocky Gap State Park lifeguards are being credited for their efforts in assisting six people trapped Tuesday evening in a pickup truck that traveled out of control and overturned on Interstate 68 during a downpour.

Four juveniles and their two parents were trapped when the crash occurred at about 6 p.m. in the interstate's west lanes at the 50-mile marker near the state park, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

The lifeguards — Adriana Meadors, Samantha Preaskorn and Marissa Adams — provided initial care and stayed with four injured children while their parents were treated by first responders.

The victims were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland where they were treated for injuries that were believed not to be of a life-threatening nature.

The victims were extricated by crews from the Baltimore Pike, Bedford Road and Flintstone volunteer fire departments before being transported by Flintstone and Allegany County DES ambulances.

The lifeguards reportedly had just finished their work day before they encountered the accident and came to the aid of the victims of the crash.

Maryland State Police investigated. Reports from the scene indicated weather conditions factored in the accident.