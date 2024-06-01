Rocky Ford Police: arrest made for incident with machete

(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Rocky Ford Police Department reported that on Friday, May 31, they received a report of a disturbance between two men involving a machete.

The Police Department and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Elm Avenue, near South 15th Street, at around 11:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Rocky Ford Police Department

Police Chief McDonagh and Officer Berig detained 31-year-old suspect Jorge Villegos, while Sergeant Pina communicated in Spanish with those involved. According to the Rocky Ford Police, they were able to determine what had happened from the 61-year-old victim and formally arrested Villegos.

Villegos was taken to a medical center to treat injuries discovered when officers arrived on the scene, then was transported to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office jail, charged with felony menacing, burglary, assault, and criminal mischief.

While Law Enforcement was on the scene, they were approached by a woman who claimed she had an active warrant for her arrest for an unrelated incident. After confirming the warrant, the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Police Department and transported her to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.