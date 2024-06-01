Rocky Ford drug investigation prompts bomb squad call

(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — A narcotics investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies occurred on the evening of Friday, May 31, in Rocky Ford. The bomb squad was called, and the community was advised to avoid the area while it was being cleared.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported around 9:30 p.m. that they were assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol with a narcotics investigation in the area of the 900 block of Maple Avenue, near 9th Street. Investigators requested the assistance of the regional bomb squad after discovering a suspicious package.

No further reports were received about the results of the investigation, but the Rocky Ford Police Department announced around 11 p.m. that all roads were cleared and open and the investigating agencies had left the area.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.