Rocky Fire causes evacuations in Butte County

(FOX40.COM) — A second fire in Butte County has prompted evacuation orders on Saturday.

The Rocky Fire, which Cal Fire says began around 6 p.m. on Saturday, has burned around 10 acres near Lake Oroville per the agency’s last update.

The zones under an evacuation order are 665, 671, 672, and 673.

This encompasses the Feather Falls neighborhood; specifically, west of Crystal Ranch Road, east to Lumpkin Road and Echo Ridge Road, and the Middle Fork of Lake Oroville southeast to Lumpkin Road and Craig Access Road for zone 665.

Zone 671 is the South Fork of Lake Oroville, extending east past Hecker Way, Craig Access Road, Chinook Way, and DWR Access Road.

Zone 672 is Craig Access Rd east of Hecker Way, east of Lumpkin Rd. Craig Access Rd south to South Fork of Lake Oroville. It also includes Enterprise Rd, Rocky Point Rd, Quail Point Ln, Rocky Point Rd, and Carter Rd.

Zone 673 includes Lumpkin Rd, extending east past Canfield Drive, and Lumpkin Rd and Canfield Drive south to the South Fork of Lake Oroville. It also includes Bridgeview Circle.

The Rocky Fire comes as Butte County fire crews and Cal Fire respond to the Junes Fire that has burned over 1,000 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

